What time is Strictly on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the fifth results show
Find out which celebrities are through to the next round in the Halloween results show tonight...
What time is it on?
The Strictly Come Dancing results show starts at 7:15pm on Sunday 30th October on BBC1.
Who's hosting?
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be on hand as usual to guide both the audience and contestants through the evening.
What can we expect?
We'll find out which couples have come bottom of the public vote, and who'll be heading home after the inevitable dance off – let's hope it's not as controversial as previous weeks. There'll also be a live guest performance courtesy of Laura Mvula.
What happened on Saturday night?
