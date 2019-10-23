"I've decided any proceeds of a record contract from X Factor will go to Harefield hospital and Cedars Sinai," he wrote. "NOW I'm ready to rock n roll."

At the beginning of the series, host Dermot O'Leary confirmed that Jones would be missing the auditions for personal reasons, but at the end of the most recent episode Simon Cowell called him and offered him a place in the live shows.

"We’d love you to be on the live shows this year, we’d welcome you and give you all the help you need," Cowell told him. Jones accepted, adding that his wife had wanted him to take part.

Tanya Jones passed away at their home in Los Angeles at the age of 53 on 6th July 2019.

Ricki Lake, Kevin McHale, Olivia Olson, Max and Harvey, V5, Try Hard, Megan McKenna, Jonny Labey, Victoria Ekanoye and Martin Bashir are through to the live shows as well as The Chase's Jenny Ryan who was sent through as a wild card.

X Factor: Celebrity is on ITV, Saturday at 8:20pm