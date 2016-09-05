Rylan Clark-Neal's best TV moment is arguably when he overwhelmed Nicole Scherzinger with his X Factor waterworks, so it should come as no surprise that he burst into tears when he heard about Matt Edmondson's new baby.

On Saturday night Clark-Neal was left to front The Xtra Factor when his co-host had to leave the studio two hours before the live show as his wife Bryony had gone into labour – three weeks early.