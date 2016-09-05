The Xtra Factor’s Rylan cried his eyes out after hearing about Matt Edmondson’s new baby
Because how else would he react?
Rylan Clark-Neal's best TV moment is arguably when he overwhelmed Nicole Scherzinger with his X Factor waterworks, so it should come as no surprise that he burst into tears when he heard about Matt Edmondson's new baby.
On Saturday night Clark-Neal was left to front The Xtra Factor when his co-host had to leave the studio two hours before the live show as his wife Bryony had gone into labour – three weeks early.
And Clark-Neal, well, he got a tad teary upon hearing the news, blubbering in his dressing room, according to a note tweeted by Edmondson.
Yes, although he looked calm when announcing Edmondson’s news live on air, just think that Clark-Neal was in this state minutes before.
Sweet or scary? We're not sure.
The Xtra Factor Live continues this Sunday at 9pm on ITV2, straight after The X Factor at 8pm on ITV.