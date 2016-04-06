Rita Ora was a coach on The Voice and is now on The X Factor. Marvin Humes was a contestant on X Factor and now co-hosts The Voice. Long-standing The Voice coach Will.I.Am has been a guest judge on The X Factor, has collaborated with former X Factor judge Cheryl and is currently coaching X Factor reject Lydia Lucy who’s made it to this year’s The Voice final… you get the idea.

Cheryl quitting X and arriving at V would certainly be a neat bow on top of all of that.

As news broke of her exit, bookies slashed odds of a move, with a TV insider telling the Daily Star that Cheryl and Will would be a “dream team for producers”.

“Their natural chemistry as friends would be amazing for the show,” they added.

But there’s no deal, big money or otherwise, in the pipeline sources close to the show tell us. Nor have there been any meetings before now.

“She hasn’t been approached,” an insider confirms, the general consensus being that while nothing can be definitively ruled out this early on, it would be a massive curveball.

Whether there even is an empty seat remains to be seen.

We've been told ITV has approached will.i.am to stick around. Ricky Wilson is no longer dead set on leaving and Boy George seems to be having a jolly good time spinning around.

Paloma Faith’s return seems somewhat less certain after she suggested on Instagram it could be her “last foray into reality TV shows”. But she’s proven popular with viewers and may well feel she’s got some unfinished business after missing out on having an act in the final.

As for what Cheryl said of her plans, she said leaving the X Factor was to concentrate on her own music.

The Voice final airs this Saturday night at 7pm on BBC1