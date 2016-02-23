Now, there's bigger hats, a groovy '60s makeover for Paloma Faith and, well, Ricky has at least changed his waistcoat...

Coach will.i.am has ditched the shorts and Paloma's sassy new hair 'do has a fab Alice in Wonderland kind of vibe to it. And Boy George is giving Pharrell WIlliams a run for his money with that hat...

The Battle Rounds, as the name suggests, see singers in the same category battle to make it through to the next stage. The coaches have a tough job on their hands to whittle down their teams to just six acts, as those they don't choose can be stolen by a rival coach.

And after years of viewers pointing out the fact that show kind of loses its 'je ne sais quoi' after the chairs stop spinning, they're keeping them for this stage, too. Hurrah! So, once a coach has decided to drop an act, the chairs will spin back around. If a rival coach wants to scoop the act for their own team, they must hit their button to whizz back again. But they'll have to think carefully, as each only have two 'steals' each. If more than one spins, it's once again up to the singer to decide which team they'll join.

It certainly looks like things are getting tactical.

And, after some intense exchanges this year, more fireworks between the coaches will be welcome.

Let battle commence...

The Voice UK Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1