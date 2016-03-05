The Voice Battle Round 2 results: steals, exits and winners
Paloma Faith, Ricky Wilson, will.i.am and Boy George's singers clashed for the second and last time and now they have their teams
The second Battle Round saw coaches Paloma Faith, will.i.am, Boy George and Ricky Wilson slice the last few acts out of their teams.
Only Ricky and Will had a steal left and they put them to good use, swiping talented acts from the other teams.
But who was safe, who was out and who was stolen? Check out the results below.
Battle 1: Team Paloma
Singers: Kevin Simm (left) vs Faith Nelson (right)
Song: Spotlight by Jennifer Hudson
Battle 2: Team Boy George
Singers: Chase Morton (left) vs J Sealy (right)
Song: I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash
Battle 3: Team Will
Singers: Vivica Jade (left) vs Lauren Lapsley-Browne (right)
Song: Love Shack by The B-52s
Battle 4: Team Ricky
Singers: Kagan (left) vs Dave Barnes (right)
Song: King by Years and Years
Battle 5: Team Boy George
Singers: Vangelis (left) vs Melissa Cavanagh (right)
Song: One by U2
Battle 6: Team Ricky
Singers: Janine Dyer (left) vs Mia Sylvester (right)
Song: Ain't No Other Man by Christina Aguilera
Battle 7: Team Will
Singers: Colleen Gormley (left) vs Tom Rickels (right)
Song: Everything She Wants by Wham
Battle 8: Team Paloma
Singers: Deano (left) vs Megan Reece (right)
Song: I Try by Macy Gray
Battle 9: Team Boy George
Singers: Leighton Jones (left) vs Eli Cripps (right)
Song: If I Were Your Woman by Gladys Knight and The Pips
Battle 10: Team Will
Singers: Mari Marli (left) vs Lyrickal (right)
Song: Like I Can by Sam Smith
Battle 11: Team Ricky
Singers: Aine Carroll (left) vs Rachel Ann (right)
Song: This Is The Last Time by Keane
Battle 12: Team Paloma
Singers: Beth Morris (left) vs Steve Devereaux (right)
Song: Crazy by Gnarls Barkley
The Voice continues next Saturday on BBC1