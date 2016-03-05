The second Battle Round saw coaches Paloma Faith, will.i.am, Boy George and Ricky Wilson slice the last few acts out of their teams.

Only Ricky and Will had a steal left and they put them to good use, swiping talented acts from the other teams.

But who was safe, who was out and who was stolen? Check out the results below.

Battle 1: Team Paloma

Singers: Kevin Simm (left) vs Faith Nelson (right)

Song: Spotlight by Jennifer Hudson

Battle 2: Team Boy George

Singers: Chase Morton (left) vs J Sealy (right)

Song: I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash

Battle 3: Team Will

Singers: Vivica Jade (left) vs Lauren Lapsley-Browne (right)

Song: Love Shack by The B-52s

Battle 4: Team Ricky

Singers: Kagan (left) vs Dave Barnes (right)

Song: King by Years and Years

Battle 5: Team Boy George

Singers: Vangelis (left) vs Melissa Cavanagh (right)

Song: One by U2

Battle 6: Team Ricky

Singers: Janine Dyer (left) vs Mia Sylvester (right)

Song: Ain't No Other Man by Christina Aguilera

Battle 7: Team Will

Singers: Colleen Gormley (left) vs Tom Rickels (right)

Song: Everything She Wants by Wham

Battle 8: Team Paloma

Singers: Deano (left) vs Megan Reece (right)

Song: I Try by Macy Gray

Battle 9: Team Boy George

Singers: Leighton Jones (left) vs Eli Cripps (right)

Song: If I Were Your Woman by Gladys Knight and The Pips

Battle 10: Team Will

Singers: Mari Marli (left) vs Lyrickal (right)

Song: Like I Can by Sam Smith

Battle 11: Team Ricky

Singers: Aine Carroll (left) vs Rachel Ann (right)

Song: This Is The Last Time by Keane

Battle 12: Team Paloma

Singers: Beth Morris (left) vs Steve Devereaux (right)

Song: Crazy by Gnarls Barkley

The Voice continues next Saturday on BBC1

