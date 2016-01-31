Twitter: @RealDeanCain

Famous, why? For donning the cape and playing Superman in TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

Bio: A career in American football initially beckoned but a knee injury saw Cain turn to the world of film and TV. He had various spots in TV commercials and Beverly Hills, 90210 before the big break came: Superman. In 1993 he joined Teri Hatcher in the beloved series, which regularly drew fifteen million viewers. It ran for four series, ending in 1997.

The big screen followed with The Broken Hearts Club, Out of Time and Bailey's Billion$. Cain later made a return to the Superman franchise with a special guest role in Smallville as villainous Dr. Curtis Knox (based on DC Comic's Vandal Savage). He also appeared as the lead character's foster father in Supergirl.

Cain has had a taste of reality TV competing in US shows Stars Earn Stripes and dating show The Choice. He also hosted 10 Million Dollar Bigfoot Bounty which asked contestants to prove the existence of Bigfoot.

As for The Jump, Cain has joked it was much easier to fly when he had his Superman special effects team, but I'm told he's very much leading the pack and could take the title.

Then: Playing Superman

Now: Hosting Bigfoot