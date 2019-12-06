In order for the step to qualify, the Pro Challenge panel (Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, former Strictly champion Flavia Cacace-Mistry and official Guinness World Record adjudicator Mark McKinley) were looking for a clear step across to the side and then a replacement of weight. If the step did not include all of these points, it was disqualified.

Graziano won the challenge with an impressive 90 steps, with both he and second place dancer Giovanni Pernice (80 Botafogo steps) beating the record set in November 2011 by former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, who achieved 79 steps in 30 seconds.

Strictly favourite Kevin Clifton came third place with 73, and Amy Dowden topped the female pros after achieving 71.

Towards the bottom end of the table, Nadiya Bychkova scored 20 steps, while Anton du Beke trailed behind with just six.

The full leaderboard is below.

POSITION

NAME

NUMBER OF BOTAFOGOS

1

Graziano Di Prima

90

2

Giovanni Pernice

80

3

Kevin Clifton

73

4

Amy Dowden

71

5

Nancy Xu

Luba Mushtuk

70

70

6

Dianne Buswell

64

7

AJ Pritchard

63

8

Johannes Radebe

49

9

Neil Jones

44

10

Gorka Marquez

38

11

Katya Jones

36

12

Nadiya Bychkova

20

13

Anton du Beke

6

It’s been a good year for Graziano; paired alongside Johannes Radebe, the two pros performed Strictly’s first same-sex dance together earlier in this series.

Speaking about the performance, he wrote on Twitter: “Representation always matters! Unforgettable moment, loved to dance with you.”

Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two weekdays at 6.30pm. The final episode of the series will start at 6pm on Friday 13th December.