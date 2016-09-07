Ed Balls is so excited about his foray into the world of ballroom dancing that he's sneaking practice moves in wherever he can, including while promoting his autobiography.

Attending an event to promote his political memoir Speaking Out, the former MP was also stepping out with his new professional dance partner Katya Jones. OK, so they just sort of rock back and forth doing the 'keeeeeep dancing' thing. But hey, it's totally in time, he manages to do it in two different directions (gasp) and successfully avoids smashing his face into anything, which after bashing it up on a door earlier in the week, is an improvement.