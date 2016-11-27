Genuinely think @edballs is here to save 2016. Amazing entertainment. On a side note, Katyas dress is beautiful! She looks gorgeous. — Rosalie (@flirty30andfab) November 27, 2016

Though one person perhaps not QUITE as enthusiastic (at least about a festive suggestion by the series) was Balls’ wife Yvette Cooper MP…

The Judges may be against you, Ed, but you’re surely the people’s Strictly Champion.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC1 tonight at 7.20pm