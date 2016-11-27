Strictly viewers fell in love with Ed Balls’ sultry Tango
The former MP lit up the stage with a Zoolander-inspired routine
Ed Balls’ bizarrely entertaining journey through Strictly Come Dancing continued last night, where the former politician dazzled the crowd with a Zoolander-inspired Tango.
Complete with Blue Steel pouts, intense gyrations and some slick moves by partner Katya Jones, it was truly a sight to behold – and it’s safe to say viewers on the night were pretty entranced.
Genuinely think @edballs is here to save 2016. Amazing entertainment. On a side note, Katyas dress is beautiful! She looks gorgeous.
— Rosalie (@flirty30andfab) November 27, 2016
Though one person perhaps not QUITE as enthusiastic (at least about a festive suggestion by the series) was Balls’ wife Yvette Cooper MP…
The Judges may be against you, Ed, but you’re surely the people’s Strictly Champion.
The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC1 tonight at 7.20pm