Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood and Peter Andre become Loose Women panellists
The Mysterious Girl performer and the 'cruel' Strictly Come Dancing judge will be cosying up to Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha during tomorrow's show
Loose Women is set to get an injection of testosterone. The female-led lunchtime panel show is going to look a little different this Friday, when two men become honorary Loose Women for the day.
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and performer Peter Andre, who took part in the Saturday-night dancing competition last year, are taking up spots on the panel during tomorrow's show.
They are the first Loose Men to be welcomed onto the show. And they'll make up half of the Loose Women panel, joining regulars Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha.
Apparently the shake up could become a regular thing if it goes down well...