Here's Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse performing a Charleston at Blackpool last year to give you a flavour of the sort of group choreography we can expect this weekend.

In recent years, Strictly has paid an annual visit to Blackpool, while original BBC series Come Dancing was televised from the Tower Ballroom for many years.

Cited as the 'home of ballroom', many of the world's most high-profile dance competitions are also held here. It's no wonder, then, that it means so much for both the celebrities and the professionals to reach this stage of the competition. So much so, Susan Calman has even said she's going to get a tattoo to honour the landmark!

The full list of songs and dances for Blackpool have already been revealed, but one celebrity who sadly won't be performing at the iconic venue is Ruth Langsford, who became the latest celebrity to leave the competition after she lost out to Jonnie Peacock in the dance off in Strictly's Sunday results show.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC1 this Saturday.