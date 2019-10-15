Strictly Come Dancing: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week five
Who will be performing a salsa to Who Let The Dogs Out?
Published: Tuesday, 15 October 2019 at 3:26 pm
After that shock departure, all eyes will be on Strictly Come Dancing this week.
Advertisement
The competition is getting increasingly tighter, with Dev Griffin's departure proving it's still all to play for for the cast of 2019.
And week five looks set to be the most talked-about yet, with this week's song choices hinting at some of the most unusual routines in Strictly Come Dancing history.
Here's who is dancing to what on Strictly this weekend...
Alex and Neil - Charleston to Pump Up The Jam by Swingrowers
Catherine and Johannes - Tango to Little Bird by Annie Lennox
Emma and Anton - Paso Doble to Nothing Breaks Like A Heart by Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
Emma and Aljaž - Viennese Waltz to Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston
Michelle and Giovanni - Rumba to Too Good at Goodbyes by Sam Smith
Saffron and AJ - Foxtrot to the theme from New York, New York by Frank Sinatra
Chris and Karen - Quickstep to Let's Go Crazy by Prince
David and Nadia - Jive to Such a Night by Michael Buble
Karim and Amy - Salsa to Who Let the Dogs Out by Baha Men
Kelvin and Oti - Cha Cha to Get Stupid by Aston Merrygold
Mike and Katya - Samba to Jump On It by The Sugarhill Gang
Will and Janette - Couples' Choice (Contemporary) to 7 Years by Lukas Graham
Advertisement
Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 6.40pm
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement