Appearing on Loose Women on Wednesday, ahead of week five of the competition this weekend, the former professional dancer suggested that Katya should be taking more of the blame after the two were papped kissing outside a pub.

"I'll put the ball in Katya's court, she should not have allowed it to happen," Craig said. "One, she's married, two, he's in a relationship that is no longer. Talking as Craig Revel Horwood personally – this is not the view of the BBC – it's a teacher snogging the student, isn't it?"

But Craig did give the duo kudos for turning up on Saturday night and facing the music with their "dance of shame".

"I thought they were brave to come back on to the show and do their dance of shame," he said. "It has to be done. If you snog someone at the Christmas party that you shouldn't have, like your boss, but you still want the job, you still have to turn up on Monday. Even if there are imprints on the photocopy machine."

"You have to face the music and dance, and they did, and I'm glad they did. They are there to be professional, let's not forget they are being paid to do the job – both of them."

Seann and Katya will be looking to one-up their Charleston of shame this weekend, with a Quickstep of contrition to Lightning Bolt by Jake Bugg.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC1