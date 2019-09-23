Despite this, Strictly was by far the biggest programme on TV on Saturday. Its closest rival, ITV’s Britain's Got Talent: The Champions brought in only 3.7 million viewers.

Soap star Kelvin Fletcher topped the Strictly leaderboard after week one with judge Shirley Ballas labelling his Samba “outstanding”. The routine, performed with professional dancer Oti Mabuse, sister of new judge Motsi Mabuse, received 32 points.

Pulling in 31 points was Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, who finished second on the night with their Cha Cha Cha.

On the other end of the table, Olympic rower James Cracknell picked up only 11 points for his Tango with partner Luba Mushtuk. Fortunately for him, however, all celebs were safe from elimination after the first show. However, next week will see the first dancing duo dumped from the competition, meaning Cracknell still has time to secure his place.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues 6.40pm Saturday, BBC One