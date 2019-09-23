With a brand new time slot on BBC One (at least, for the next two weeks) original host Zoe Ball has now been joined by former Big Brother's Bit on the Side presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan and Zoe presented the opening show together, with Rylan going gearing up to go solo on Tuesday night.

And fans were loving their natural and warm partnership, with Rylan not afraid to poke fun at himself for his first episode.

With a cutaway showing him in high heels, singing along to Kylie Minogue, and asking the camera crew to dig out his gold hotpants, Rylan made himself right at home on Strictly's sister show.

Taking to Twitter to praise the Strictly host, one fan claimed that Rylan “was slaying it.”

Another said his cheeky sense of humour was “brilliant” as he danced along with the professional dancers.

And the general consensus was just, in general, that he was brilliant.

Rylan told RadioTimes.com that he felt his role on It Takes Two was “perfect” for him – and is genuinely having as much fun as it seems on screen.

“I know what I’m going to be doing, it’s perfect,” he said earlier this year. “It’s going to be really, really fun and for me it sort of fills that void that I’ve got about having that companion show, where it’s just about being fun, having a laugh, talking about a show you enjoy and it’s the perfect replacement for what I’m missing.

“I mean I’ve got jobs and I’m so thankful but Big Brother’s Bit on the Side was like my child so it’s nice to be able to fill that slot in my head again.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 5.15pm on BBC 1 for the next two weeks, before returning to its regular BBC Two slot