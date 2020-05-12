But Bobby has now told RadioTimes.com that he harbours a secret ambition to chuck away the calculator and glide beneath the glitterballs.

Bobby, who still works part time as a maths teacher alongside his TV career, has a very unusual reason for wanting to take part in the series, one that we have never heard before!

"If I ever got asked to do Strictly Come Dancing I would say yes, because I think it would be a great advert for maths. A lot of people say they can’t do maths, that they just don’t have the ability, and likewise I am horrendous at dancing," he explains. "But with effort and hard work I could maybe be alright. I wouldn’t win or even make Blackpool, but I’d be OK and it’s the same thing with maths – if people work hard they can do alright at it."

But what would his pupils think?

Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull

"I'd probably make them do some maths by working out the averages of my scores!" he teases. "Of course they would laugh but I think I could do a lot of good promoting the teaching profession and getting young people excited about education. It’s a privilege to use my platform as a way to communicate my love for learning."

We hope the Strictly bosses are reading this, as we think Bobby would make a brilliant addition to the current rumoured line-up!

Bobby is already friends with Strictly pro, Oti Mabuse, as he contributes to her Home Festival online classes, providing education resources during lockdown. Perhaps they could be partnered together... That's if the show is able to go ahead in 2020 at all of course. Fingers crossed.

Monkman & Seagull's Genius Adventures begins Monday 18th May at 9pm on BBC Two.