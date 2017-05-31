Josephine, who has denied having a secret twin to help with her illusions, said in her pre-recorded narrative that she wanted to "re-write the story of females in magic". She began her show with a narrative about powerful female magicians being accused of witchcraft, showed off her escapology skills by escaping from chains, before performing a classic box trick.

"The word assistant suggest inferiority: a secondary role to the fearless magician who stands proudly enchanting his audience," she said on the voiceover.

But Simon was unimpressed, saying he had been irritated by the narrative and the performance and telling her, "I don't think you've got the showmanship." And while Josephine had used a disembodied pair of female legs to prove her point, the BGT judge found them one of the best bits of the show. "I like the legs," he told her.

But other viewers felt the act hadn't been up to scratch.

But will she have a chance to return to the BGT stage in this weekend's final?

Britain's Got Talent continues tomorrow on ITV