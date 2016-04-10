Relive THAT sword-swallowing act from last night’s Britain’s Got Talent
If you can bear to watch it again, that is...
Published: Sunday, 10 April 2016 at 8:07 am
Among the many exciting acts from the first set of auditions in Britain’s Got Talent 2016, one is bound to stick in your memory more than most – the tense and terrifying sword-swallowing of Alexandr Magala, which had the judges and audience alike cringing with fear in last night’s episode.
It’s safe to say he made a bit of an impression with viewers at home too…
Still, if you’ve got the stomach to watch his act again (or want to have another go after hiding behind a cushion the first time round), you can know watch the whole thing below.
Just be warned – it might be even worse than you remember.
Britain’s Got Talent will return next Saturday at 8.00pm
