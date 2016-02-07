People really enjoyed Arg rolling down the hill on The Jump
After that attempt at Snow Cross, Arg is a dead cert for Sports Personality, right?
The Only Way Is Essex’s James ‘Arg’ Argent thoroughly entertained The Jump viewers tonight by skipping the technical aspects of Snow Cross and simply rolling down the hill.
Arg was meant to be racing against actor Dean Cain and former Westlife star Brian McFadden in the brutal event, but just took to bumbling down it instead. He still came second – Brian half let him through/ half was catching his breath – so all was not lost.
Here he was in action:
Viewers really rather enjoyed it
Apparently it’s a bit like dad dancing on ice
More like this
I mean, he really should just take the Sports Personality trophy now, right?
I mean, if I was asked to skate down a slippery hill, I’d go on my backside, too
Comedy gold #arg watching you do a roly poly to the finish line #theJump
— Lisa (@thorpster) February 7, 2016
#tellygoals
Seems smart to me
The commentary was nice and to the point
Basically, it was confused.com
The Jump continues Sundays on Channel 4