The Only Way Is Essex’s James ‘Arg’ Argent thoroughly entertained The Jump viewers tonight by skipping the technical aspects of Snow Cross and simply rolling down the hill.

Arg was meant to be racing against actor Dean Cain and former Westlife star Brian McFadden in the brutal event, but just took to bumbling down it instead. He still came second – Brian half let him through/ half was catching his breath – so all was not lost.

Here he was in action:

Viewers really rather enjoyed it

Apparently it’s a bit like dad dancing on ice

I mean, he really should just take the Sports Personality trophy now, right?

I mean, if I was asked to skate down a slippery hill, I’d go on my backside, too

Comedy gold #arg watching you do a roly poly to the finish line #theJump

— Lisa (@thorpster) February 7, 2016

#tellygoals

Seems smart to me

The commentary was nice and to the point

Basically, it was confused.com

The Jump continues Sundays on Channel 4

