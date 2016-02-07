The Only Way Is Essex’s James ‘Arg’ Argent thoroughly entertained The Jump viewers tonight by skipping the technical aspects of Snow Cross and simply rolling down the hill.

Advertisement

Arg was meant to be racing against actor Dean Cain and former Westlife star Brian McFadden in the brutal event, but just took to bumbling down it instead. He still came second – Brian half let him through/ half was catching his breath – so all was not lost.