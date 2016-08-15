She jokes that she hopes her pro can match the skills of her pooch.

We think he should be signed up right away!

And on the subject of the show, Redknapp – who joked that being on holiday might not have been the best prep – said:

More like this

"I’ve always loved the programme. It’s great family viewing. I never thought I’d do it. I don’t know how I’m here!"

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year