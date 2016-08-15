Louise Redknapp celebrates Strictly by dancing with her dog
The former Eternal singer says she hopes her partner is as good as her pup
Louise Redknapp has been confirmed as a contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing and she's celebrated the news by posting a video of her dancing with her dog.
Grooving along to The Sugarhill Gang's Rapper's Delight, her four-legged pal Blu is even sporting a funky pair of sunglasses for the dance.
She jokes that she hopes her pro can match the skills of her pooch.
We think he should be signed up right away!
And on the subject of the show, Redknapp – who joked that being on holiday might not have been the best prep – said:
"I’ve always loved the programme. It’s great family viewing. I never thought I’d do it. I don’t know how I’m here!"
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year