Britain's Got Talent's live semi-finals kick off next weekend and this year's guest performers have been revealed.

Advertisement

Kicking things off on Sunday 22nd May will be the cast of West End hit Motown: The Musical followed by American pop rockers OneRepublic on Monday 23rd. Tuesday 24th sees Nick Jonas take to the stage and on Wednesday 25th the guest spot is taken up by reigning champ Jules, Matisse & Friends (note the 'and friends'. They don't want that poochy palava again...).