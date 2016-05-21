Jules, Matisse & Friends will perform during Britain's Got Talent semi-finals
The reigning champions are back, plus music from Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas and more
Britain's Got Talent's live semi-finals kick off next weekend and this year's guest performers have been revealed.
Kicking things off on Sunday 22nd May will be the cast of West End hit Motown: The Musical followed by American pop rockers OneRepublic on Monday 23rd. Tuesday 24th sees Nick Jonas take to the stage and on Wednesday 25th the guest spot is taken up by reigning champ Jules, Matisse & Friends (note the 'and friends'. They don't want that poochy palava again...).
On Thursday 26th it's over to US pop sensations Fifth Harmony to wow the crowd. There's a Friday break due to a football friendly between England and Australia before Saturday 28th's big finale when the next BGT winner will be crowned.
Britain's Got Talent's initial auditions continue this Saturday from 8:00pm