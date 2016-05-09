John Boyega totally approves of BGT's dancing stormtroopers
The Star Wars actor gives a shout out to his "ex brothers" after they earn Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer
Dancing stormtroopers Boogie Storm will barely have gotten over the fact that they earned Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent and now they've gone and got Star Wars actor John Boyega's seal of approval, too.
Oh yes, an actual former stormtrooper totally digs their moves. OK, so his character Finn ditches the stormtroopers in the Force Awakens - hence the "ex brothers". But you never know, perhaps he'd have stuck around if it was less killing more grooving.
My ex brothers on BGT have my approval. Troopers that MOVE!
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 8, 2016
The funky troopers have earned a fast-pass to this year's live semi-finals thanks to said buzzer and, having had a good look around their website, it seems we can expect this group to add more characters into the mix, including a certain Darth Vader.
If you missed their audition, check it out below:
Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday on ITV