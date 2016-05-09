Dancing stormtroopers Boogie Storm will barely have gotten over the fact that they earned Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent and now they've gone and got Star Wars actor John Boyega's seal of approval, too.

Advertisement

Oh yes, an actual former stormtrooper totally digs their moves. OK, so his character Finn ditches the stormtroopers in the Force Awakens - hence the "ex brothers". But you never know, perhaps he'd have stuck around if it was less killing more grooving.