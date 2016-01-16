“If Simon Cowell was in front of me now I’d tell him to change the format back to how it was," Lydia told the Sun at the time.

“This way is like dangling a carrot in front of someone and then taking it away.”

Lydia earned high-praise from then judges Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh, Gary Barlow and Sharon Osbourne for her ability to hop between rapping and hitting the high notes and there's plenty more of that to come on The Voice.

As she tackles the now spinning chairs, she'll sing Iggy Azalea's track Trouble.

"I want to be successful in music. There's nothing else that I would want to do and I'm ready to take my chance," she says. Will the coaches turn? Tune in from 7:45pm on BBC1 tonight to find out.