Former X Factor contestant Lydia Lucy auditions on The Voice
Lydia lost out on a spot at 2013 Judges' Houses but can she impress the four coaches in the spinning chairs?
For reality show fans there's a familiar face on The Voice tonight as former X Factor contestant Lydia Lucy performs for the coaches.
Essex-born Lydia, 22, took part in 2013's X Factor just missing out on a spot at Judges' Houses. She faced the show's first ever round of the Six Chair Challenge and lost out on an all-important seat. Lydia took to social media to share her upset at the difficult nature of the task, joining in various calls for her to be brought back on the show.
“If Simon Cowell was in front of me now I’d tell him to change the format back to how it was," Lydia told the Sun at the time.
“This way is like dangling a carrot in front of someone and then taking it away.”
Lydia earned high-praise from then judges Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh, Gary Barlow and Sharon Osbourne for her ability to hop between rapping and hitting the high notes and there's plenty more of that to come on The Voice.
As she tackles the now spinning chairs, she'll sing Iggy Azalea's track Trouble.
"I want to be successful in music. There's nothing else that I would want to do and I'm ready to take my chance," she says. Will the coaches turn? Tune in from 7:45pm on BBC1 tonight to find out.