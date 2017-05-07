David Walliams calls Angara Contortion "one of the most stunning acts" he's ever seen on Britain's Got Talent
But the BGT judge was left wincing at the Russian contortionists' mind-boggling display of flexibility
Published: Sunday, 7 May 2017 at 10:30 am
David Walliams finds himself both enthralled and rather horrified by Russian circus act Angara Contortion when they perform on tonight's Britain's Got Talent.
As you can see from the preview clip of their audition, their flexibility and bendiness is absolutely incredible – but also rather wince-inducing.
The group of four women are 29-year-old Bayarma, 28-year-old Imin, 27-year-old Ayagma and 20-year-old Serchmaa and they come from Buryatia, Russia.
David is so impressed by their talent, he calls their performance "one of the most stunning things I’ve ever seen on this show." Blimey!
Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday May 6 at 8pm on ITV.
