EastEnders stars swapping Albert Square for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom included Ricky Champ (Stuart Highway), Louisa Lytton (Ruby Allen), Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) and Rudolph Walker (Patrick Trueman).

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker materialised on the Children in Need stage with companions Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to surprise a young fan.

Star Wars actors Daisy Ridley and John Boyega also took part in the fundraiser, challenging YouTuber Colin Furze to build a real-life land speeder.

The telethon also included a star-studded version of BBC1 quiz show The Hit List, featuring Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle, Liberty X star Michelle Heaton, Blue's Antony Costa, and former JLS singer JB Gill.

England footballers Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling were also seen surprising children from the England Amputee Football Association.

Earlier this week, Rylan Clark-Neal had already raised more than £1m for Children in Need with his 24-hour karaoke marathon on BBC Radio 2.

Advertisement

In 2018, £50.6m was raised during the TV appeal.