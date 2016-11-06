"Can you move?" Watch Ed Balls awkwardly practise his lifts with former Strictly star Susanna Reid
Are lifts on live TV really a great idea, Ed Balls?
After disastrously almost dropping partner Katya Jones during his American Smooth and fumbling to keep her in the air, you might think Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ed Balls would stay away from lifts for a while.
But the former Shadow Chancellor was persuaded to have a go at lifting 2013's Strictly finalist Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain - and the whole thing came off somewhat awkwardly.
"Can you - move?" asked a disappointed-looking Reid as Balls seemed to completely forget that he was meant to be spinning her around.
"There we go. Lovely," she added as Ed span her stiffly around the TV studio.
One viewer wrote: "Couldn't stop laughing," while Piers Morgan joked: "I want to do this with @susannareid100, possibly at the start of every day."