In a statement to RadioTimes.com, a Britain’s Got Talent spokesperson said: “Unsurprisingly, during these times, it won’t come as a shock to the public to hear that no such discussions have taken place regarding BGT 2022”

RadioTimes.com also understands all judges – Simon Cowell, Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon – are signed up for next year's show.

Your daily dose of TV &amp; Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While not commenting on the validity of the rumours, in a statement to RadioTimes.com Morgan added: "I had a wonderful time on BGT, when ratings were 20 million viewers. And it would be fun getting back with the old band."

Britain's Got Talent 2020 came to an end last weekend when Jon Courtenay was named the winner.

Morgan appeared as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent during the show’s first four series (2007-2010), sitting beside Holden and Simon Cowell. He was later replaced by comedian Michael McIntyre.

The former newspaper editor also judged the US version of the show, America’s Got Talent, for its first six series.

First joining Britain’s Got Talent in 2012, comedian Walliams has featured in eight series of the hit competition so far.

It was recently revealed production on a Christmas special of Britain’s Got Talent had been halted after three crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

The one-off show is set to bring a range of former contestants back on stage.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.