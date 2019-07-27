Filming is taking place right now and the team are back together, with Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon on the judging panel and Ant & Dec fronting the show...

And to mark the start of auditions, Britain's Got Talent has released a brief teaser, introducing a few of the acts expected to be seen back on stage – including 2018 winner Lost Voice Guy.

Britain's Got Talent: The Champions is due to air this autumn, going up against BBC1 giant Strictly Come Dancing.

It follows the success of America's Got Talent: The Champions which aired in the States earlier this year and featured the likes of Susan Boyle and Paul Potts.