Britain's Got Talent: The Champions releases first teaser
Simon Cowell's talent show is back on screens this autumn – and welcomes some familiar faces
Britain's Got Talent returns to screens later this year – but with a twist. Instead of welcoming unknowns onto the stage, the talent show will invite back some familiar faces to compete in a special 'champions' contest.
Previous contestants believed to be taking part include father-and-son dance duo Stavros Flatley and the stakes are higher, with Simon Cowell announcing he is doubling the prize money to £100,000.
Filming is taking place right now and the team are back together, with Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon on the judging panel and Ant & Dec fronting the show...
And to mark the start of auditions, Britain's Got Talent has released a brief teaser, introducing a few of the acts expected to be seen back on stage – including 2018 winner Lost Voice Guy.
Britain's Got Talent: The Champions is due to air this autumn, going up against BBC1 giant Strictly Come Dancing.
It follows the success of America's Got Talent: The Champions which aired in the States earlier this year and featured the likes of Susan Boyle and Paul Potts.