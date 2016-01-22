Amanda Holden quashes BGT quitting rumours: "I ain't going anywhere"
There's been plenty of talk of the long-running judge leaving after this tenth year, but Holden says Simon Cowell's confirmed there's always a spot for her
Amanda Holden has denied talk she's leaving Britain's Got Talent.
It was suggested the judge - the only one to have been on every series since its launch in 2007 - would call it quits after this year's tenth outing. But today she told RadioTimes.com it's not the case.
"Simon [Cowell] is amazing to me. To be honest, he's said as long as the show's going I'm on it."
"I ain't going anywhere," she added, speaking as the auditions arrived in London. "I should get that in writing probably. Remind me to get a contract," she laughed.
Holden went on to tease how she plans to get Mr Cowell back for his prank last year, which saw him suggest she'd been swapped out in place of Cheryl Fernandez-Versini. And Holden also responds to Piers Morgan saying he'd like to rejoin the panel...
Check out the video above for the full interview.