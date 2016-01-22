"Simon [Cowell] is amazing to me. To be honest, he's said as long as the show's going I'm on it."

"I ain't going anywhere," she added, speaking as the auditions arrived in London. "I should get that in writing probably. Remind me to get a contract," she laughed.

Holden went on to tease how she plans to get Mr Cowell back for his prank last year, which saw him suggest she'd been swapped out in place of Cheryl Fernandez-Versini. And Holden also responds to Piers Morgan saying he'd like to rejoin the panel...

Check out the video above for the full interview.