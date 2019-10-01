The comedian and Strictly Come Dancing star will be on hand to find out what really makes the chefs tick, guide the audience through the highs and lows and, of course, taste the dishes created by some of the country’s best chefs.

Judges Andi Oliver, Matthew Fort and Oliver Peyton will return.

On her appointment, Calman said: “I've been a super fan of Great British Menu for years and I can't quite believe I'm being transported from my sofa into that famous kitchen.

“The brief is superb this year and I can't wait to get stuck in alongside the veteran chefs and the judges. Imagine being able to taste some of the most incredible food from the best chefs in the country? It's a foodie dream come true.”

Susan Calman (Getty, EH)

Executive producer of The Great British Menu, Sarah Eglin, added: “I knew Susan was the right person for the job when she started quoting famous dishes from competitions going back many years on the series.

“Susan is bringing a lot of fun to the series, helping the chefs settle in a camera, getting the best out of them, and working alongside all the judges. Not surprisingly, she’s not adverse to trying the odd tasty dish prepared by some of the finest chefs in Britain.”

The Great British Menu first launched in 2006, with Jennie Bond originally presenting before becoming a narrator.

She was replaced by Wendy Lloyd in 2011.

Great British Menu Series 15 is due to air in Spring 2020 on BBC Two