Judy Murray is tackling the Paso this week, with the help of The Clash, and Alison will be channeling Disney with a Charleston to Friend like Me from the film Aladdin.

Here's the full list:

Alison and Aljaz will be performing the Charleston to Friend like Me by Robin Williams, from the film Aladdin.

Caroline and Pasha will be performing the Waltz to Three Times a Lady by The Commodores.

Frankie and Kevin will be performing the Samba to La Bamba by Connie Francis.

Jake and Janette will be performing the Rumba to Strangers in the Night by Frank Sinatra.

Judy and Anton will be performing the Paso to I Fought the Law by The Clash.

Mark and Karen will be performing the Waltz to Weekend In New England by Barry Manilow.

Pixie and Trent will be performing the Foxtrot to When I’m Sixty Four by The Beatles.

Simon and Kristina will be performing the Quickstep to I Got Rhythm by Bobby Darin.

Steve and Ola will be performing the Paso to Use Somebody by Kings of Leon.

Sunetra and Brendan will be performing the Foxtrot to All of Me by John Legend.

