Mark Wright will be attempting a Samba to That's the Way I Like It by KC and the Sunshine Band and Scott Mills, who is currently bringing up the rear, will be tackling the Charleston, dancing to Flash Bang Wallop by Tommy Steele.

Here's the full list:

Alison and Aljaz will be performing the Tango to Addicted to You by Avicii.

Caroline and Pasha will be performing the Paso Doble to Live and Let Die by Paul McCartney & Wings.

Frankie and Kevin will be performing the Foxtrot to Daydream Believer by The Monkees.

Jake and Janette will be performing the Quickstep to I’m Still Standing by Elton John.

Judy and Anton will be performing the Charleston to Varsity Drag by Pasadena Roof Orchestra.

Mark and Karen will be performing the Samba to That’s The Way I Like It by KC and the Sunshine Band.

Pixie and Trent will be performing the Samba to I Yi Yi Yi Yi by Edmundo Ros.

Scott and Joanne will be performing the Charleston to Flash Bang Wallop by Tommy Steele.

Simon and Kristina will be performing the Viennese Waltz to Somebody to Love by Queen.

Steve and Ola will be performing the Waltz to I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers.

Sunetra and Brendan will be performing the Viennese Waltz to Anyone Who Had a Heart by Cilla Black.

Thom and Iveta will be performing the Cha Cha to It’s My Party by Jessie J.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1