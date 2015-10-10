Strictly Come Dancing movie week: which dance was your favourite?
The remaining 14 celebrities danced for survival this weekend, but who you do think deserves to make it through another week?
Strictly got a whole lot more dallzing this week as the celebrities embraced the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, strutting their stuff to film classics from Pretty Woman to Some Like It Hot.
Last week we said goodbye to Olympic sprinter Iwan Thomas and his professional partner Ola Jordan. Before our second celebrity is booted out of the competition on tomorrow's results show, we want to know who your current favourites are.
Which celebrity impressed you with their moves? And who performed "disaaaasterously" on the dance floor?
Tell us what you think – and don't forget you can now vote for your favourite online...
Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow at 7:15pm on BBC1.