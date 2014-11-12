Last week's leaderboard-topper Pixie will be channeling her feisty side with a Paso Doble to The Eve of War while Simon will be tackling the equally dramatic Argentine Tango, to El Tango De Roxanne from the film Moulin Rouge.

Meanwhile, it's Mark Wright's turn to try a Charleston while Caroline Flack will be Jiving to Crocodile Rock...

Here's the full list:

Caroline and Pasha will be performing the Jive to Crocodile Rock by Elton John.

Frankie and Kevin will be performing the American Smooth to A Town Called Malice by The Jam.

Jake and Janette will be performing the American Smooth to Feeling Good.

Judy and Anton will be performing the Viennese Waltz to Let's Go Fly a Kite from the musical Mary Poppins.

Mark and Karen will be performing the Charleston to We No Speak Americano by Yolanda Be Cool.

Pixie and Trent will be performing the Paso Doble to The Eve of War by Jeff Wayne.

Simon and Kristina will be performing the Argentine Tango to El Tango De Roxanne from the film Moulin Rouge.

Steve and Ola will be performing the American Smooth to Rolling in the Deep by Adele.

Sunetra and Brendan will be performing the Samba to I Don't Feel Like Dancin by Scissor Sisters.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1