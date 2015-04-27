But after discussing science, the universe and the future of humanity, a very important question was asked by one audience member: "What do you think is the cosmological effect of Zayn leaving One Direction and consequently breaking the hearts of millions of teenage girls across the world?"

And, rather than dismiss the grief of millions of 1D fans, Hawking thrived in his unlikely role as agony aunt. "My advice to any heartbroken young girl is to pay close attention to the study of theoretical physics," he explained. "Because one day there may well be proof of multiple universes.

"It would not be beyond the realms of possibility that somewhere outside of our own universe lies another different universe – and in that universe, Zayn is still in One Direction."

As for the questioner, Hawking had one final pearl of wisdom: "This girl may like to know that in another possible universe, she and Zayn are happily married."

Science has spoken, people.

The physicist was joined in the session by his daughter Lucy Hawking and fellow scientiest Paul Davies who both appeared live on stage in Sydney. In addition to his comments on science and 1D, Hawking also spoke of the recent Oscar-winning film The Theory of Everything, based on his life and relationship with ex-wife Jane Hawking and starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

"It was surprisingly honest about our marriage," he observed. "It was as close as I'll ever get to traveling back in time."

However, he did remark he'd have liked to see "more physics and fewer feelings," before adding, "I won't tell them how to make movies, if they don't tell me how to solve the mysteries of the universe."

