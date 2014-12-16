Steph and Dom met Nigel Farage - and Twitter was outraged and entertained
How did the nation's tweeters react when the Ukip leader met Gogglebox's finest?
Last night on Channel 4 saw a TV first: the leader of a British political party at the centre of a light-entertainment programme as Ukip's Nigel Farage met Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom at their Kent guest house for drinks and discussion.
Steph and Dom concluded that they would not be voting UKIP after all – but what did Twitter make of Farage's foray into Gogglebox territory? Was it outrageous propaganda, or just a bit of fun?
From the beginning, some viewers struggled
After all, wasn’t this just a publicity stunt for UKIP?
I'm sorry but Farage's racism and sexism isn't a laugh. Why are @Channel4 trying to make him likeable? #StephDomFarage
— Becky Hopper (@BeckyLHopper) December 15, 2014
Others thought it was all in fun
A few were simply eyeing up Steph and Dom’s luxurious B&B
Gogglebox fans were excited about the view
A couple thought this was the beginning of a beautiful relationship
Some viewers were already planning a sequel
Hopefully Channel 4 will have improved their hashtag by then
But there’s one reaction we'll have to wait for – Steph and Dom’s