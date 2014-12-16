Last night on Channel 4 saw a TV first: the leader of a British political party at the centre of a light-entertainment programme as Ukip's Nigel Farage met Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom at their Kent guest house for drinks and discussion.

Steph and Dom concluded that they would not be voting UKIP after all – but what did Twitter make of Farage's foray into Gogglebox territory? Was it outrageous propaganda, or just a bit of fun?