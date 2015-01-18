The Voice was hitting high notes, peaking with a series four record of 9.5 million viewers. Even Sir Tom Jones sparked up at that.

Stars of the night were duo Billy Bottle and Martine: even though they didn't make it through to the Battle Rounds, they still managed to steal the show on Twitter. Could the naturist couple be the UK's new Eurovision act?

Although, host Marvin Humes wasn't quite so happy: none of the judges turned round for his cousin Marc Armstrong. Surely he could have pulled some strings?

More like this

ITV's reboot of Stars in Their Eyes meanwhile struggled to find its voice for a second week running.

Can't decide if @ITV are brave or stupid, putting on #StarsInTheirEyes for another week after last weeks disaster.? pic.twitter.com/fb7gggPy8O — XYY (@Mr_XYY) January 17, 2015

Although there was one celebrity cheerleader. Care to explain yourself Richard Osman?

Celebrity Big Brother saw a nasty bust-up between Alexander O'Neal and Perez Hilton.

Alexander was officially warned for his homophobic comments, but Twitter seemed to think that Perez was out of line too.

Oh, and if you enjoyed that earlier EastEnders comparison, this is what the soap's exec producer had to say.

#Perez is making me homophobic - and I'm a big ol' gay. #CBB — DomTreadwellCollins (@dominictc) January 17, 2015

Time to calm down?

And then there was The Sweeney, the 2012 movie update of the 70s police drama, starring Ray Winstone and Plan B. Beats John Thaw any day, right? Wrong.

Although not everyone was so down on bad boy Winstone.

Advertisement

What did you watch on telly last night? Have something to say about The Voice, Stars in Their Eyes, Celebrity Big Brother or The Sweeney? Let us know in the comments box below...