And Rylan, who is also fronting a revamped Supermarket Sweep this month for ITV2, was deemed to be the man for the job, as the show looks to mirror "the changes in food and British cooking over the past decade", according to a release from the BBC.

"The show will reflect contemporary food themes, from cooking on budget to eating healthily, managing food waste to feeding the whole family, mirroring the changes in food and British cooking over the past decade."

Chefs announced for the series so far include Mike Reid, Romy Gill, Akis Petrezikis, Ellis Barrie and Anna Haugh.

Rylan, who can't wait to get “back in the kitchen” said: “I’m so excited that Ready Steady Cook is finally coming back to our screens. To be asked to host such an amazing show for the BBC is such a privilege. After making the finals of Celebrity Masterchef I know how tough cooking under pressure can be.”

Last month, Harriott expressed his surprise that the show had been off air for so long.

"I don’t know why [it hasn’t come back]," he said on Lorraine. "The bosses upstairs, they have to make a decision and the company that owns the format.

"[I would come back], but it could be somebody else’s turn. I loved doing it, it made cooking really interesting, it bought cooking into people’s living rooms and cooking and made people believe they could have a go."

He congratulated the new team on Twitter and said he is excited to see the popular cookery show return to screens.