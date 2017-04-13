“It’s got nothing to do with the presenters – they’re getting it in the neck,” Madeley explained while discussing the show's ratings struggles as it temporarily occupies the ITV News at Ten's slot. “You could get Letterman to come in and do it and it wouldn’t work because the format is wrong.”

However, there is one thing that could tempt him to take the host's chair for five nights.

“I’d do it for a week for nothing if they spent the money on a room full of script writers," Madeley said, "because the shows that it’s meant to ape, like the Letterman Show, Jay Leno and the Late Late Show in America, they exist on roomfuls of writers. There are about twenty to thirty writers working every day on those shows. I don’t think this one’s got any. That’s what it’s about, it’s about the writers."

Over to you ITV. Perhaps for that rumoured second run?