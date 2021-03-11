Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page to read CBeebies bedtime story

If you’re looking to hang out with A Listers, you’ll find them all in a rather unlikely place: over on CBeebies.

These days Britain’s biggest stars are lining up to read books to your little ones for the channel’s Bedtime Stories programme. The show invites celebrities to send children to the land of the nod via some classic tales.

The line-up has been announced for the next few episodes, and there’s a special treat lined up for Mother’s Day. Pour yourself a mug of hot chocolate and we’ll reveal who’s coming up…

We’re not sure how many children are fans of Bridgerton, but mums and dads will be thrilled to hear that the smouldering Duke of Hastings himself, Rege-Jean Page will be reading a story this Sunday, 14th March. Man of the moment, Page will be telling a story about friendship called Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield. The book follows a girl and a fox as they struggle through a difficult time in their lives, but reach brighter days.

Other celebrities taking part include singer Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, reading My Dad Used to be So Cool by Keith Negley (Monday 15th March) and actress Felicity Jones telling the story of The Huffalots, written by Eve Coy (Tuesday 16th March). CBeebies has also confirmed that popular storyteller and film star Tom Hardy will return to the show to read a book about an extraordinary jellyfish, Somebody Swallowed Stanley by Sarah Roberts and Hannah Peck.

Plus we are promised a surprise celeb who will read a story for Comic Relief.

Appearing on Bedtime Stories is just the latest project announced by Rege-Jean Page. He will also star in the new Dungeons & Dragons film alongside Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez and is expected to return for series two of Bridgerton. He’s also one of the actors rumoured to be in the running to be the next James Bond.

Bedtime Stories air on CBeebies every day at 6.50pm.