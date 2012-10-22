Lives: South Yorkshire

Education: Currently studying for NVQ Level 2 in Business and Admin and taking evening Accountancy course

About: Having been working for a living since she was 13, Ashleigh currently holds down two jobs and attends evening classes in accountancy in addition to her college studies.

A music fan, she enjoys going dancing and attending concerts in her spare time, and cites Vivienne Westwood as her business role-model. Her aim for appearing on Young Apprentice is to prove to youngsters that if they follow their dreams, they can achieve anything.

Ashleigh says: "I'm really hard working, and I'm going to get to where I want to be no matter how hard I've got to try."