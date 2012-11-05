Win Monica's Kitchen - the new book from the star of MasterChef: The Professionals
Enter our competition for your chance to win one of ten copies of Monica Galetti's new book for food lovers with limited time
Star of MasterChef: The Professionals, Monica Galetti is one of the best-known female chefs in Britain and senior soux chef at Michel Roux Jr's two-Michelin-starred restaurant Le Gavroche.
Her new book Monica's Kitchen is for those who have limited time to cook but enjoy great food and are always on the lookout for culinary inspiration. Monica's Kitchen demonstrates how to serve up great-tasting food at home, everyday, easily and effortlessly.
Monica's food is lively interesting and contemporary, reflecting the many and varied influences on her cooking, from her Samoan and new Zealand upbringing to her travels in Europe and Asia.
Click here to enter our competition and be in with a chance of winning one of ten copies of Monica's book.
Monica’s Kitchen is published by Quadrille and is available from 11 October. Pre-order your copy here