Star of MasterChef: The Professionals, Monica Galetti is one of the best-known female chefs in Britain and senior soux chef at Michel Roux Jr's two-Michelin-starred restaurant Le Gavroche.

Advertisement

Her new book Monica's Kitchen is for those who have limited time to cook but enjoy great food and are always on the lookout for culinary inspiration. Monica's Kitchen demonstrates how to serve up great-tasting food at home, everyday, easily and effortlessly.