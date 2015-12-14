Who is going to win Strictly Come Dancing 2015?
Jay McGuiness, Georgia May Foote, Kellie Bright and Katie Derham have made it to the final, but who do you think should take home the Glitterball Trophy?
Strictly Come Dancing series 13 kicked off back in September with 15 fresh-faced celebrities. The weeks have flown by and now just four remain.
Jay McGuiness, Kellie Bright, Georgia May Foote and Katie Derham are poised to battle it out for this year's Glitterball Trophy. The four finalists will take to the floor on Saturday night to dance an old favourite from across the series, followed by a spectacular show dance.
At the end of the evening, one of the stars will have been awarded the coveted and incredibly sparkly Glitterball.
But who will it be? Which of our remaining dancers do you think deserves to be crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2015?
Strictly Come Dancing: the Grand Final is on Saturday 19th December at 6:35pm
