Vernon, however, dismissed the suggestion and said they were "cold at night".

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Earlier this week AJ said: "So the heat lamps would maybe turn on at about 2am and about maybe 5am to kind of make it feel warm in the sleeping areas because we worked out, you got to be secret on this, we had mic changes about 2pm and 2am, so one night I went to bed thinking, 'oh my god I will be absolute freezing', so I put on a million layers, and had a hot flush at 4 or 5am."

Curtis replied that I'm a Celebrity was meant to be an extreme situation and cold conditions would have created more drama – if everyone was comfortable there was less likely to be drama.

More like this

Vernon appeared on This Morning and was quizzed by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about AJ's revelation.

“Really?” he responded. “There was one heater in my living quarters but they were very rarely used. I’ll be honest with you, [it was] cold at night. It was freezing during the day because of the draught from the door that went into the courtyard, that sometimes would remain open so the draught that came through and the heat that we got was very, very limited. It wasn’t on all the time.

“We were cold at night, but they did provide us with amazing sleeping bags so maybe he was having a hot flush!”

Vernon added that the shower wasn't exactly toasty either: “It wasn’t hot, it wasn’t steaming it was just warm. But, when you’re covered in fish guts, offal, smell and stench, maggots and cockroaches anything will do. You just want to get it all off you, get your fingers in your hair with the shampoo – which was limited, by the way – and just cleanse yourself.

“The showers were a place of solace, it was a place of tranquility while you were in the show because you washed off the trial and got on with the day.”

An I'm a Celebrity spokesperson declined to comment on the claims.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.