Shane Richie endears himself to I’m a Celebrity viewers with bullied runner story

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie‘s touching story of the day he helped a bullied runner in a TV studio was met with much approval by I’m a Celebrity 2020 viewers.

Shane revealed that he’d been moved to defend the runner after another performer shouted at her and reduced her to tears.

Shane said: “Jump back 25 years to the ’80s and I’m doing warm-up on The Late Late Breakfast Show. There’s a runner on the floor, running around making cups of tea and someone shouts at her, she gets teary. I went over and had a go, I nearly lost my job. I sat down with her and said, ‘Let me make you a cup of tea’.

“On my very first day on EastEnders, they said, ‘Did you want to meet the director?’ I was so nervous, shaking, all the cast were there and I come around the corner and the director goes, ‘Here you go Shane, here’s a cup of tea’.”

The runner had become a director.

Alfie Moon debuted in EastEnders on 21st November 2002 in episode 2415 and the director on the day was Angela de Chastelai Smith.

As touching as Shane’s recollection was, I’m a Celebrity fans were ready to see the funny side of his hushed campfire tale.

Some fans are already picking the winner, the vote for which won’t happen for another two weeks.

It was a familiar feeling for many in the I’m a Celebrity audience. “Giovanna, Shane and vernon are the final 3.. there I’ve said it”

Mind you, there is a strong body of support online for Jordan “Happy place!” North.

On Sunday’s show former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer and former Strictly professional dancer AJ Pritchard were voted by viewers to face Monday’s trial, The Harmoury, which does sound like a Medieval torture chamber.

Jordan was chosen by producers to be the first castle leader. He chose Victoria Derbyshire to be his co-leader.

Let the games begin!

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV at its usual time, 9pm, on Monday night.

