Sam Robertson second to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother 2013
The 27-year-old actor who played Adam Barlow in Coronation Street was greeted with chants of "Get Sam Out!" during a head to head with Ryan Moloney
Actor Sam Robertson has become the second celebrity to be evicted from the 2013 CBB house.
He was ejected after a head to head in the public vote with Ryan Moloney, best known to most British TV fans as Jarrod “Toadfish” Rebecchi in Australian soap Neighbours. He never had a chance...
27-year old actor Sam, who played Adam Barlow in Coronation Street and appeared in E4's Beaver Falls, received the most votes from housemates during a face-to-face nominations process. Most housemates cited his constant sleeping and a lack of participation in group tasks as the reason for choosing him.
Robertson left the house to the chant of “Get Sam Out!” from the assembled audience - can't they be cruel.
In the eviction interview, Sam told host Brian Dowling: “I’m glad to be out. It’s been fun but I’ve had enough. I think it was obvious that I was bored most of the time.
“I couldn’t wait to get out. I thought that if I made that obvious on screen, the public would do me a favour.”
Celebrity Big Brother continues every night on Channel 5