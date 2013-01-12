27-year old actor Sam, who played Adam Barlow in Coronation Street and appeared in E4's Beaver Falls, received the most votes from housemates during a face-to-face nominations process. Most housemates cited his constant sleeping and a lack of participation in group tasks as the reason for choosing him.

Robertson left the house to the chant of “Get Sam Out!” from the assembled audience - can't they be cruel.

In the eviction interview, Sam told host Brian Dowling: “I’m glad to be out. It’s been fun but I’ve had enough. I think it was obvious that I was bored most of the time.

“I couldn’t wait to get out. I thought that if I made that obvious on screen, the public would do me a favour.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues every night on Channel 5