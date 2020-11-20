Aiming for the full house of 12 stars, Mo walked away with nine which is still good in his defence. While Mo was lamenting the three he missed, viewers were trying to compose themselves how just how funny Mo was while doing the trial, with even Ant and Dec struggling to hold it together.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Putting aside his spectacular fall partway through his ordeal, it was the noises that came out of the long-distance running superstar that really made the whole thing.

With a performance like that, we can't wait to see Mo take on another trial.

More like this

Forgetting that he was not supposed to know what was in the holes he was exploring to unscrew the stars, he continually asked Ant and Dec what was inside each, prompting more laughter from the hosts who were doing their best to hold it together.

And the reward for his efforts? Nine stars and cuttlefish for dinner. Great work, Mo!

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.