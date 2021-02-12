Exclusive – Matt Baker announces personal documentary series Our Farm in the Dales

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that Countryfile star and former The One Show host Matt Baker is launching a new series called Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales, in which he takes us behind the scenes on his family farm.

The warm four-part documentary series follows Matt through an emotional period of his life, when he was forced to move his young family up north to the Durham hills to support his parents. He made the decision to relocate after his mum, Janice, was injured in a serious accident.

Not only will we see Matt trying to help his mum recover while raising his own children, but it also falls to the presenter to save the family farm and keep it running. The cameras catch everything – from emotional family conversations to jobs in the fields and cute moments with miniature donkeys.

“This is, without doubt, the most personal TV show I’ve ever made,” says Matt. “Filming on the farm where I grew up with my whole family has been a wonderful and unique experience and it’s also my producing and directorial debut. It’s amazing what can happen from a conversation in a barn…”

While Countryfile viewers are used to seeing Matt wading through the mud in wellies, this series will offer a more intimate glimpse into his home life, as well as revealing the hard work that goes into modern farming. We’re also promised that a litter of gorgeous Cairn Terrier puppies will arrive mid-way through the series – what’s not to love?

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales will air on More4 later this year. To find out what’s on this week, check out our handy TV Guide.