Exclusive – Made in Chelsea first-look sees a tense encounter between Miles and James
Get a sneak peek at tomorrow night's (5th April) episode of the E4 series.
The latest series of E4’s hit reality series got off to an explosive start last week, with tensions high as the Made in Chelsea cast all moved in under one roof – their Cotswolds manor might be big, but it’s not quite big enough for some…
In particular, James Taylor is fuming at having to share living space with his former friend Miles Nazaire, who is also the ex-boyfriend of James’s girlfriend Maeva D’Ascanio.
In the first episode of the new series, James lost his cool after Maeva kept speaking to Miles in French (it is the language of love, after all) and made plans to spend time with her ex.
Though Maeva insisted she was being respectful, her determination to go for a walk in the woods with Miles eventually led to her and James having a fiery clash at a black-tie party.
Now RadioTimes.com can provide you with a sneak peek at what happens next – it’s the morning after the night before and let’s just say that relations between James and Miles haven’t got any less awkward…
The latest series also sees the return of Julius Cowdrey to the cast after a three-year break. “This series there are a lot of questions about loyalty and disloyalty,” Julius told RadioTimes.com. “I guess I’m standing on the strong side of loyalty with my friends.
“It gets fiery and there is a lot of heat – I’d forgotten how much! There is, as always, a lot of drama. I know that is classic on the show, but it starts pretty early on and I’m involved in some fiery stuff.”
Last Monday’s episode saw Julius reunite with old friend Olivia Bentley after the pair had previously fallen out, but his efforts to repair their relationship didn’t exactly go smoothly.
Made in Chelsea continues tomorrow night (5th April) at 9pm on E4.
